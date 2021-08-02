PMI manufacturing recovers in July after June shock

De Lima said the PMI also brought positive news of job creation in the manufacturing sector. “Although marginal, the rise in employment was the first since the onset of covid-19. With firms' cost burdens continuing to rise, however, and signs of spare capacity still evident, it's too early to say that such trend will be sustained in coming months. "Policymakers will welcome evidence that inflationary pressures are starting to abate. Firms signalled the slowest increases in input costs and output charges for seven months. Hence, we expect the RBI to keep interest rates unchanged in its August meeting as it continues to support growth," she said.