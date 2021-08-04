New Delhi: India’s services sector activity remained in the red during July largely due to subdued demand conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, a private survey said on Wednesday.

Data released by IHS Markit showed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services in July remained in the contraction zone for the third consecutive month at 45.4 compared to 41.2 in June. A figure below 50 indicates contraction in economic activity.

“Business activity, new orders and employment declined further, but in all cases rates of contraction moderated from June. Looking ahead, firms were pessimistic about the 12-month outlook for output for the first time in a year. The latest data also pointed to an intensification of inflationary pressures across the sector," the data analytics firm said.

Manufacturing PMI, however, posted the strongest growth in three months in July after slipping into contraction for the first time in 11 months in June, with states easing pandemic-induced localized restrictions, data released on Monday had shown.

New work intakes in services sector also fell for the third month running in July, though at a softer pace than in June. In addition to challenging conditions domestically, firms observed a further deterioration in international demand for services. New business from abroad decreased at a sharp pace and was little-changed from June

Consumer services was the worst-affected segment, noting the quicker declines in new orders and output out of the four categories for which contractions were recorded. Transport and storage was the only sub-sector to register growth of business activity and sales.

In line with sustained falls in new work, there was a further reduction in service sector jobs during July. Employment contracted for the eighth consecutive month, though at a moderate pace that was slower than that seen in June.

Pollyanna De Lima, associate director at IHS Markit said the current coid-19 environment continued to weigh on the performance of the service sector that is so crucial to the Indian economy. “July data was somewhat disappointing, with incoming new business and output falling solidly over the month, but there was at least a slowdown in rates of contraction. Uncertainty over when the pandemic will end as well as concerns about inflationary pressures and financial troubles, dampened business confidence in July. Service providers were pessimistic towards the outlook for business activity," she added.





