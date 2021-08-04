PMI services contracts for third consecutive month in July

Pollyanna De Lima, associate director at IHS Markit said the current coid-19 environment continued to weigh on the performance of the service sector that is so crucial to the Indian economy. “July data was somewhat disappointing, with incoming new business and output falling solidly over the month, but there was at least a slowdown in rates of contraction. Uncertainty over when the pandemic will end as well as concerns about inflationary pressures and financial troubles, dampened business confidence in July. Service providers were pessimistic towards the outlook for business activity," she added.