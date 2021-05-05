PMI services drops to three-month low in April

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said firms foresee higher output volumes over the course of the coming year, but business sentiment was dampened by worries surrounding the pandemic. “One area of concern was inflation. Services firms noted the steepest rise in overall expenses in over nine years as global shortages of inputs and higher transportation costs continued to exert upward pressure on outlays. Companies absorbed most of the additional cost burden themselves, as indicated by only a slight increase in selling prices. The gap between rates of inflation for input prices and charges was one of the widest since the global financial crisis," she added.