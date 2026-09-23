PM’s principal secretary flags risks from trade barriers, volatile capital

India needs to remain alert to risks posed by rising trade barriers, import dependence, pressure on external accounts, and the rapid development of artificial intelligence, said Pramod Kumar Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday.

“Supply chains are being used as weapons. Capital can be switched on and off,” Mishra said while speaking at the 30th SBI Banking and Economic Conclave.

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He said India cannot rely on favourable global conditions despite its macroeconomic stability and sustained economic growth over the years. “We cannot count on a friendly tailwind,” Mishra said.

Mishra said India needs to strengthen domestic manufacturing and make products more competitive, as it remains dependent on imports. “We must make things at home and competitively,” he said, adding that efforts are being made to improve manufacturing performance and equip young people with the skills needed by industry.

The principal secretary to the Prime Minister also flagged risks to India's external accounts in a world where capital flows can be volatile. “In a world where capital is fickle, we need to focus on foreign direct investment,” Mishra said.

To attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), he said, India would require stable tax policies by the government, reliable contracts, dependable logistics and faster clearances from authorities.

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Net foreign direct investment – measured as the difference between FDI inflows and outflows, after accounting for the repatriation of capital – declined from a peak of $44 billion in 2020-21 to less than $1 billion in 2024-25, before recovering to $7.6 billion in 2025-26.

Mishra also highlighted the need for New Delhi to prepare for the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), saying its full implications were not yet known, but the country needed to prepare for the eventualities.

Evolving financial system He said India's financial system would also need to evolve as the economy seeks to mobilize large amounts of capital for infrastructure, manufacturing, urbanization, energy transition and innovation.

“Banks will, of course, remain central. But a much larger and more sophisticated economy cannot be financed by banks alone,” Mishra said, calling for stronger banks alongside deeper bond and equity markets and larger institutional investors.

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He also cautioned lenders against allowing enthusiasm around new investment to weaken credit appraisal.

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“Credit must be appraised against the economics of the project rather than the enthusiasm of the moment,” he said, adding that this would help prevent any excessive lending and a subsequent build-up of stressed assets.