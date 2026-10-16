PM-SETU: Five ITI clusters to get ₹1,195 crore investment from Tata Steel Foundation, BVG India, others

The National Steering Committee on Friday reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme and approved five Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth ₹1,194.92 crore for ITI clusters in Maharashtra, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI said.

Tata Steel Foundation, BVG India, Belrise Industries, Eagle Infra India and Inderdeep Infra India will partner in upgrading the five ITI clusters. The cumulative investment approved under the PM-SETU scheme till now is to the tune of ₹3,687 crore, the agency said.

Also Read | PM-Setu: an initiative designed to create human capital for Viksit Bharat

The National Steering Committee meeting was chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The approvals given by the National Steering Committee are an important step in implementing PM-SETU. They will help strengthen ITIs, improve training and increase industry participation,” Mukherjee was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The approved strategic investment plans will be implemented through partnerships between state governments, industry partners and participating ITIs under the PM-SETU framework.

The projects will focus on modernising infrastructure, introducing industry-aligned courses, strengthening trainer capacity, enhancing industry engagement and improving employability outcomes for youth.

"We encourage clusters to work towards ISO certification and include at least one WorldSkills-aligned trade or competency area in their Approved Implementation Plans. Our aim is to improve training quality and help young people gain skills that lead to better employment opportunities," he said.

What is PM-SETU? The Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) is a flagship scheme of the Government of India aimed at transforming the ITI ecosystem through industry partnerships, modern infrastructure, upgraded training programmes and improved employability outcomes.

The scheme adopts an industry-led, cluster-based approach in which a Hub ITI is supported by a network of Spoke ITIs, enabling coordinated investment, modernisation and delivery of industry-relevant skills.

In September, the National Steering Committee approved Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) approved an aggregate project outlay of ₹735.70 crore for ITI clusters in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.