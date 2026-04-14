PNG vs LPG: What are the differences? Which is more affordable and offers uninterrupted supply? FAQs answered

Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) or piped natural gas (PNG), with the West Asia war impact fuel supplies across the globe, a decision to shift more towards the latter in order to address concerns in India has dominated the debate.

On 12 April, a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas noted that a government order providing a streamlined framework for laying and expanding PNG pipelines has been notified. It added that the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, will “accelerate PNG network growth, enhance last-mile connectivity” and strengthen energy security for the country.

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Earlier, on 24 March, the Centre had mandated domestic LPG cylinder users to switch to PNG connection at the next available slot, and barred PNG connected users from buying cylinders, refills, or obtaining a domestic LPG connection. Further, customers who receive notice of PNG availability but fail to switch within 90 days (three months), will have their LPG connection invalidated.

Amid this context, we take a look at the differences between PNG and LNG, which is more affordable and which offers uninterrupted supply.

LPG vs PNG: What are the differences? LPG is a cooking gas used widely in India. It is composed mainly of propane and butane and is supplied in liquefied form in cylinders. There are two types of LPG cylinders — domestic (14.2 kg) and commercial (19 kg). LPG is made during the refining process of crude oil or extracted during the processing of natural gas.

PNG consists primarily of Methane gas (CH4) and other higher hydrocarbons in small percentages. It is supplied through pipelines across many parts of the country. However, not all parts of India have PNG connection. PNG is procured from the oil/gas wells and transported through a network of pipelines.

LPG is supplied in liquid form in cylinders, whereas PNG is supplied through a gas pipeline.

LPG vs PNG: Which is more affordable? When comparing cost between LPG and PNG, it is important to remember that fuel prices differ across states in India due to additional local duties.

Overall, however, across many states, PNG prices are cheaper when compared to LPG cylinder costs on a per-unit basis. This is because, consumers with PNG connection have a metre attached to the pipeline in their home, similar to the electric metre box, which measures your consumption units over a two-month period and then allows the distributor to charge according to your personal usage. For LPG users however, most purchase the entire 14.2 kg cylinder regardless of their personal use.

Further, LPG also has attached costs per month/bi-monthly for the transportation and delivery of cylinders to your home from the city cylinder distribution. Notably, PNG users are charged a refundable security deposit of ₹5,000-7,000 as upfront cost.

Overall, based on unit use and cost averages, PNG is much more affordable for most consumers. See illustration below:

LPG PNG Mumbai ₹ 912.50 for 14.2 kg cylinder ₹ 700-800/month Delhi ₹ 913 for 14.2 kg cylinder ₹ 700-800/month Extra charges Transportation and delivery charges per booking ₹ 5,000-7000 one-time security deposit

LPG vs PNG: Which offers uninterrupted supply? India has more than 33.2 crore active LPG connections, including more than 10 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). In comparison, PNG coverage is much lower near 1.36 crore domestic connections as of 2024-end. This means, LPG is more accessible to more consumers across India.

However, with the Middle East conflict hurting supply schedules, the government's 25-day inter-booking interval for 14.2 kg cylinders has increased the gap compared to the previous 21-day cycle. This means households have to plan their bookings and usage accurate, so that they don't run out ahead of the booking period.

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Conversely, PNG connections have seen little to no impact from the shortage because the flow is directly to your kitchen and remove last-mile delivery as a factor. Further, unlike LPG, which is sees around 60% imports to meet domestic demand (90% through the impacted Strait of Hormuz), India produces 50% of its own natural gas. Further, amid the war, the Centre has mandated that the domestic PNG sector gets 100% allocation by diverting supply from non-essential sectors.