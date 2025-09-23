India eyes entry-exit tariff model for gas pipelines to drive efficiency

New Delhi: India’s gas regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is planning to push ahead with the entry-exit tariff system for natural gas transmission, in a move aimed at opening up the market to even small consumers and making gas prices more competitive.

In an interview with Mint, PNGRB chairman Anil Kumar Jain said that several advanced gas economies, including in Europe, have moved towards the entry-exit tariff model, which charges customers separately for where gas enters and exits the pipeline. It is the ultimate tariff model for all mature gas markets, towards which India should also strive to reach, with its gas pipeline network growing, he added.

“We are thinking of starting to work on entry-exit tariff model, which is the ultimate tariff model. Currently, the tariff is decided based on the distance and slabs. In advanced gas economies of the world, they have moved away from this. The tariffs are market-determined. The entry-exit model will drive efficiency," the chairman said.

Currently, the tariffs are fixed based on distance and pipeline capacity.

He added that the regulator aims to establish an “efficient, competitive, and consumer-centric" tariff framework, which would come into effect once the one-nation-one-grid plan is implemented. This would also require the completion of Ennore and Kochi terminal connections and a fully-integrated national pipeline network.

As of March this year, India had a natural gas pipeline network of 25,429 kilometer, while 10,459km was under construction. India has seven LNG terminals, and the overall utilization of these terminals was about 50.50% in FY24, according to data from the regulator.

The regulator is also looking at the international precedents of adopting the entry-exit model of tariffs for gas. Some of the countries that have adopted this model are Spain, the UK, Germany and Austria.

Under the entry-exit model, a customer—such as a city gas distributor or an industrial user—books capacity at both ends of the gas network. They pay one tariff for the entry point, where gas enters the national grid, and another for the exit point, where it is delivered near their facility.

Experts suggest that tariffs at busier entry points are expected to be higher, thereby making other terminals and entry points more attractive, which would improve the utilization of all terminals across the country and in a way make prices for the end-consumer more competitive. Further, tariffs at exit points closer to entry points are expected to be lower, and regulator may moderate or rationalize tariffs for city gas distribution players away from source points as per their expectations, to allow for more competitive prices for end-consumers.

This tariff model was first considered by the regulator a few years back. However, it did not take a concrete shape. With the growth of the national grid over the years and reforms in the oil and gas space, there are plans to revive the proposal to look at the feasibility of this method in India. In an interview to The Economic Times in 2019, the erstwhile PNGRB chairman Dinesh Kumar Sarraf had said that the regulator is considering such as move.

The Indian Gas Exchange had suggested to the regulator in 2020 that unified tariffs and entry-exit tariff model should be considered for implementation in the country.

The exchange had noted that among the two options, entry-exit model is a more efficient option and separate booking of entry and exit capacity will allow users to book capacity without any complication of contractual path.

“This will also enable users to buy and sell gas freely, once having paid the tariff to enter into the system, thus creating the conditions for an efficient gas market," it had said.

It had said that entry-exit is the best model for a route-agnostic and counterparty-independent tariff, and it also helps in multiple other ways, including reducing complexities and bringing in efficiency in the system, increasing utilization of the network. This is also expected to promote trade of the excess gas with users.

In July this year, the regulator brought down the number of unified tariff zones in the country to two, from the earlier three, a move that is expected to increase the accessibility of natural gas across the country and make it more affordable for urban households.

The proposed reforms in the gas sector come in the backdrop of the government’s target to take the share of gas to 15% of India’s energy mix from the current about 7% by 2030.

City gas distributors providing piped natural gas to households and compressed natural gas for vehicles are among the major consumers of gas, besides industries like fertilizer and steel. The country had about 14.2 million domestic PNG connections and 7,513 CNG stations of 31 December 2024.