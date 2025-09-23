India eyes entry-exit tariff model for gas pipelines to drive efficiency
PNGRB chairman Anil Kumar Jain said that several advanced gas economies, including in Europe, have moved towards the entry-exit tariff model, which charges customers separately for where gas enters and exits the pipeline.
New Delhi: India’s gas regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is planning to push ahead with the entry-exit tariff system for natural gas transmission, in a move aimed at opening up the market to even small consumers and making gas prices more competitive.