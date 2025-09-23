India eyes entry-exit tariff model for gas pipelines to drive efficiency

This tariff model was first considered by the regulator a few years back. However, it did not take a concrete shape. With the growth of the national grid over the years and reforms in the oil and gas space, there are plans to revive the proposal to look at the feasibility of this method in India. In an interview to The Economic Times in 2019, the erstwhile PNGRB chairman Dinesh Kumar Sarraf had said that the regulator is considering such as move.