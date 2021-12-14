Policy calls of central banks hold key to market liquidity

“We apprehend that when taper actually picks up pace and rate tightening commences, Asean may bear the brunt of FII outflows. Considering the durations of the past episodes, we feel the first half of 2022 could be volatile in terms of FII flows and the second half should be more stable. Also, markets that are supported by strong domestic flows and especially where FII flows and DII flows counterbalance each other could be relatively insulated in a period of FII withdrawal. India, Indonesia, and Malaysia fall in that silo," Raychaudhuri said.