The dominant demographic story about India is that it is a country of young people. Statistically, that is true: India’s median age is estimated to be 29.2 years. It has close to a billion people of working age (15 to 64 years). But that is set to change. There are slow, yet significant, shifts in population structure that will lead to a demographic transition in the coming years.
How policy needs to catch up with India’s upcoming demographic reset
SummaryDemographic shifts occur slowly, so there is a long runway before India loses its ‘youthful’ profile. But being aware of how the arithmetic is changing is crucial to rework policy priorities.
The dominant demographic story about India is that it is a country of young people. Statistically, that is true: India’s median age is estimated to be 29.2 years. It has close to a billion people of working age (15 to 64 years). But that is set to change. There are slow, yet significant, shifts in population structure that will lead to a demographic transition in the coming years.
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