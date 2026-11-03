How policy needs to catch up with India’s upcoming demographic reset

These methods appear misplaced in the current scenario, when the total fertility rate (TFR)—the average number of children a woman would give birth to during her lifetime—is declining. It has even dropped below the replacement rate (TFR of 2.1 needed for a generation to replace itself without accounting for migration) in some states. For instance, Andhra Pradesh achieved below-replacement fertility more than two decades ago, largely by encouraging female sterilization. By 2024, nearly 70% of married women in the state were sterilized. Yet, it budgeted to incentivize more sterilizations per capita as compared to Uttar Pradesh, which has a higher fertility rate and where only 17% of married women have undergone sterilization.