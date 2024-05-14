Policy stability key for markets, says Nirmala Sitharaman amid rising volatility
The finance minister cautioned that any “unchecked explosion” in retail trading of futures and options can create challenges for investor sentiment and household finances
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) to work closely with the market regulator Sebi, to ensure stringent compliance and robust regulatory standards to boost investors confidence.