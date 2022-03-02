The Indian Railways will come up with a policy in the next 7-8 days to make private-sector research and development a major part of the railway budget with 90% allocation in the future, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed seventh webinar in the series of post-budget webinars to consult and encourage stakeholders to fully implement the themes of the budget in a time bound manner.

The Prime Minister emphasized that for this government, science and technology is not an isolated sector.

"In the field of economy, the vision is linked with areas like digital economy and fintech. Similarly advance technology has huge role in infrastructure and public service delivery related vision, PM Modi said while adding that “technology is a medium to empower the people of the country.

"For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year's budget as well", said the Prime Minister.

He talked of President Biden’s latest address to underline the importance of Aatmnirbharta as developed countries like the US are also talking about this. “In the light of emerging new global systems, it is critical that we move forward with a focus on Aatmnirbharta", he said.

While speaking in the concluding session of the webinar on technology-enabled development, the railway minister said the defence and space sector has already broken the silos by opening up research and development (R&D) for the private sector and the same needs to be done in other sectors as well.

"We are starting something in the Railways soon. In another 7-8 days, we will launch a new policy where private sector R&D would become an integral part or rather major part of railways R&D budget.

"We do hope that going forward, probably 90 per cent of railways R&D budget would be in the private sector compared with 100 per cent in the public sector at present," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw, who also handles the telecom and IT ministry, appreciated industry suggestions on the spectrum management and called for action from the industry to push domestic manufacturing of technology products.

He said that manufacturing, use of spectrum, bigger role of private in R&D, and design led manufacturing have been the force reckoner that weaved together all breakaway sessions. The minister encouraged Industry to take benefits of PLI and PMA schemes and to come up with innovative ideas to do more in electronics manufacturing.

