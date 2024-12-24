"Fiscal policy in FY26 should adhere to the fiscal glide path outlined by the government, as any slip on this front will further fuel inflation and cause challenges on the monetary policy front. While higher capital spending under fiscal policy has supported the economy in the last three fiscal years, it will have to be the monetary policy that has to come to aid of the economy through rate cuts in FY26," said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader economic advisory, PwC India.