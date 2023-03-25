The Federal Reserve grapples with a dilemma that will soon hit other countries
In his first speech as a governor of the Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke offered a simple adage to explain a complex topic. The question was if central banks should use monetary policy to tame frothy markets—for example, raising interest rates in order to deflate property bubbles. His answer was that the Fed should “use the right tool for the job". It ought to rely, he argued, on regulatory and lending powers for financial matters, saving interest rates for economic goals such as price stability.