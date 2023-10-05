New Delhi: Amid escalating global uncertainties posing heightened risks to economic growth, political stability and policy consistency are critical for India to become the third-largest economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman cautioned against assuming India's rise to the third-largest economy - surpassing Japan and Germany - as a given, particularly in a tumultuous global context. Currently, India stands fifth, trailing the US, China, Japan, and Germany.

Speaking at the annual day celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce in the national capital, Sitharaman drew attention to global concerns, including food and fertilizer supply disruptions, supply chain challenges, and ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

The finance minister emphatically advocated for sustained political continuity at the Centre, warning that political flip-flops or coalition politics might dampen India's economic momentum. In her speech, she fondly recalled her predecessor and the college's distinguished alumnus, Arun Jaitley.

Challenging the notion that India's progression to the third spot is imminent, Sitharaman said, "It's a misjudgment to say the ascent is guaranteed without active leadership." Emphasizing the discrepancy between theoretical economics and the unpredictable nature of global events, she argued that assuming stability in multiple factors is unrealistic.

"There cannot be a more volatile macroeconomic situation globally. I am talking about the global situation, not just of India. In that situation, what is actually guaranteed?…So, for anybody who indicates it is a given that India will move from fifth to the third position, I am not sure they are making a fair comment. But what will bring in that kind of a, let us say, guarantee--if at all you want to say what will guarantee us moving from the fifth to the third--I would say, political stability (and) policy consistency," the minister said.

The key for India, according to Sitharaman, is a government characterized by decisiveness, forward-thinking, readiness for reforms, and policy consistency. "It's this decision-making approach that distinguishes our current efforts from past ones," she said. She praised the NDA government's response during the pandemic, emphasizing food distribution initiatives and augmented rural job scheme funding.

The Narendra Modi-led administration has prioritized macroeconomic stability, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure development, and business-friendly measures. Their strategy, she noted, is to stimulate economic recovery rather than merely transferring benefits, except for society's vulnerable segments.

