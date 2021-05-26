NEW DELHI: With state ministers pitching for steep tax rate cuts on covid-related medical supplies, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to witness heated debate, at its meeting scheduled for Friday, over the need for tax rate changes that go beyond normal GST practices.

A panel of central and state officers that examines tax rate related proposals to be placed before the Council—called fitment committee—has already pointed out to Council members that outright exemption or zero rating of locally made covid vaccine was not to be considered.

The panel noted that since covid vaccines are already in the lowest GST rate slab of 5% and are almost entirely being procured by the Centre and state governments for free supply, there was no need for an exemption. The GST paid on this would anyway ultimately accrue to central and state governments. Also, granting complete exemption would result in increased cost of production as producers would not be able to take input tax credit on raw materials and services. The panel also made it clear that zero rating of items for domestic consumption is not permissible under law.

However, political pressure from states, especially non-BJP ruled ones, may transcend technicalities, forcing steps that are warranted by the enormity of the pandemic which has claimed over 311,000 lives as per official estimates.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal urged union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a letter on Tuesday, to address high taxes on some of medical supplies being used in covid care. Badal pointed out that 18% GST is applicable on protective garments, digital thermometers, laboratory sanitisers and road transport tanks for oxygen. Badal also referred to 12-18% GST on some medicines and their raw materials. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra too in a letter to Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed hope that the GST Council chaired by her would rise to the occasion in addressing the crisis, going beyond technicalities and bureaucratic approaches, Mint reported on Tuesday. Mitra has proposed zero rating of GST for all covid-relevant materials, equipment, drugs and vaccines.

Only on rare occasions of public pressure, the Council agrees to bring down the tax burden on the final product below that of raw materials. In 2018, the Council was forced to bring down GST on sanitary napkins from 12% to naught in spite of the tax credit problem. The problem of inverted duty structure where the tax burden on finished products is less than that on raw materials is a major headache for the GST Council. Raising tax on sensitive finished products is a politically difficult choice for the Council.

