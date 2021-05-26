Politics to influence GST Council’s rate cut moves

The panel noted that since covid vaccines are already in the lowest GST rate slab of 5% and are almost entirely being procured by the Centre and state governments for free supply, there was no need for an exemption. The GST paid on this would anyway ultimately accrue to central and state governments. Also, granting complete exemption would result in increased cost of production as producers would not be able to take input tax credit on raw materials and services. The panel also made it clear that zero rating of items for domestic consumption is not permissible under law.