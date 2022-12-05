Poor countries feel sting of local-currency debt5 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:10 PM IST
Some economies were unprepared when the foreign investors who flocked to their local-currency markets suddenly wanted out
Some of the world’s poorest economies embraced borrowing in their own currencies as a shield from painful swings in the US dollar. Now that strategy may be coming back to bite.