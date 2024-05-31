In April, India's core infrastructure sectors grew by 6.2% due to strong natural gas, electricity and steel output, according to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March, the eight core infrastructure sectors—coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilizers, refinery products, and natural gas—grew by 5.2%. This figure was later revised to 6% in the data released for April.

According to commerce ministry data, in FY24, production growth across the eight core industries was 7.6%, the slowest in three years.

However, FY24 has outperformed most years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, except for FY22 and FY23, which saw growth rates of 10.4% and 7.8%, respectively.

The ministry reported that core sector growth stood at 4.6% in April 2023, benefiting from a lower base, and contributing to higher growth in the index during the month under review.

"The core sector data is very encouraging, with growth rising from 5.2% in March 2024 to 6.2% in April 2024. This positive trend is expected to significantly boost the quarterly GDP numbers for the current quarter," said Ajay Sahai, director general, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO)—a commerce ministry body.

"We anticipate surpassing 8% growth in the current fiscal year, building on the impressive 8.2% GDP growth recorded in 2023-24. This continued strong performance reinforces our position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world," Sahai said.

While fertilizer output contracted by 0.8%, there were also signs of slowing in the production of cement, coal, and crude oil. Crude oil production declined month-on-month from 2% in March to 1.6% in April. Similarly, cement production fell sharply from 10.6% in March to 0.6% in April, and coal production decreased from 8.7% to 7.5% during the same period.

However, natural gas, refinery products, steel and electricity pushed the core sector growth with single-digit growth.

In April, electricity (weightage of 19.85% in the index) drove growth in core industries' output, posting a 9.4% increase in production. Steel production surged 7.1% from 6.4% growth in March, the ministry data showed.

Additionally, natural gas production expanded by 8.6%, refinery products by 3.9% and steel by 7.1%. Although both coal and crude oil production witnessed month-on-month decline, they remained in positive territory, indicating potential growth in the coming months.

The contraction in fertilizers (-0.8%) has not impacted the production index of the eight core industries, given its lowest weightage of 2.63%. Refinery product growth remained moderate for much of FY24, spiking only in August and November.

For the full year, all core sector industries have registered decent growth barring crude oil which witnessed stagnant production (0.6%). On a positive note, crude oil production has jumped into the positive zone in FY24 for the first time since FY13.

