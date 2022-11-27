Post strategic sale, IDBI Bank to continue as Indian private sector bank: DIPAM

On the issue of if the government and LIC will have any board seats or participate in the management and governance of IDBI Bank after the sale, DIPAM said "the Bidders are informed that GOI (Government) has already made application for reclassification of its shareholding as 'public'. Further, the details regarding such aspects will be provided in the definitive documents (including the Share Purchase Agreement) shared with the QIPs (Qualified Interested Parties) at the RFP stage".