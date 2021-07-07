Post-covid potential growth may have fallen by 50 bps

A weak financial system and rising inequality could drag down post-pandemic potential growth by 1 percentage point to 5%, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said in May. “We worry that these scars may deepen further with the second wave. However, it is possible for potential growth to go up over time with careful policy steps. Beyond that, we see four key policy steps for government focus: strengthening the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, sustaining social welfare spending, getting disinvestment done urgently, and choosing export promotion over import substitution. These, we think, can help heal some of the scars," she said.