Potential effect visible? LGT Wealth's Chakri Lokapriya explains Trump's $100,000 one-time H-1B visa charge

The new U.S. executive order introduces a USD 100k one-time fee on new H-1B visa applications (practical for FY27). Given IT companies' limited dependence on new H-1Bs (1/3rd of the total H-1B workforce, and only 1–4% of the global staff), the financial impact is expected to be non-material—around 2-6% EPS impact in the worst case. Near-term, companies may face delays in RFP closures as clients negotiate on cost-sharing.