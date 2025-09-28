Potential effect visible? LGT Wealth's Chakri Lokapriya explains Trump's $100,000 one-time H-1B visa charge

The new U.S. executive order introduces a USD 100k one-time fee on new H-1B visa applications (practical for FY27). Given IT companies' limited dependence on new H-1Bs (1/3rd of the total H-1B workforce, and only 1–4% of the global staff), the financial impact is expected to be non-material—around 2-6% EPS impact in the worst case. Near-term, companies may face delays in RFP closures as clients negotiate on cost-sharing.
The author, Chakri Lokapriya, is the Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Equities of LGT Wealth India.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.