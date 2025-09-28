Subscribe

Potential effect visible? LGT Wealth's Chakri Lokapriya explains Trump's $100,000 one-time H-1B visa charge

LGT Wealth's CIO Chakri Lokapriya sheds light on the level of impact of US President Donald Trump imposing a $100,000 one-time H-1B visa charge for people looking to work in the United States. Here's what the expert says…

Chakri Lokapriya
Published28 Sep 2025, 10:59 PM IST
LGT Wealth's CIO Chakri Lokapriya expects the financial impact to be non-material — around 2-6% EPS impact in the worst case.
The new U.S. executive order introduces a USD 100k one-time fee on new H-1B visa applications (practical for FY27). Given IT companies' limited dependence on new H-1Bs (1/3rd of the total H-1B workforce, and only 1–4% of the global staff), the financial impact is expected to be non-material—around 2-6% EPS impact in the worst case. Near-term, companies may face delays in RFP closures as clients negotiate on cost-sharing.

Changes in H-1B Fee Structure

  1. There is a new one-time fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B applications.
  2. This applies only to cap-subject petitions under the annual quota 85,000 (65k regular + 20k advanced degree).
  3. Exemptions: renewals, extensions, amendments, and petitions filed by cap-exempt employers (e.g., universities, nonprofit research).
  4. The existing fee structure continues for renewals and exempt petitions.

IT Companies' Dependence on H-1B Visas Has Come Down

  1. U.S. presence: 8% - 15% of the global workforce.
  2. Of U.S. staff: 65% - 75% locals, 28%-30% visa holders (H-1B/L1).
  3. Globally, 2-4% of employees are on H-1Bs.
  4. New H-1B applicants: less than 30% of the total H-1B workforce.

Timing of Impact

  1. FY26: No impact (lottery already filed).
  2. FY27 onwards: Potential effect visible.

Impact Scenarios

Case 1 – Companies pay the USD 100k fee

  1. Cost spread over 3–6 years → USD $15,000-$30,000 per year per employee.
  2. If one-third of H-1Bs are new applicants:
    1. EBIT margin impact: 15-30 bps.
    2. EPS impact: 2% to 6%.

Case 2 – Local hires replace new H-1Bs

  1. Local hires cost 20-30% more
  2. If 25% of H-1Bs are replaced annually:
    1. EPS impact: 1-4%

The author, Chakri Lokapriya, is the Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Equities of LGT Wealth India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IT CompaniesH1b Visa NewsH-1B VisasUnited StatesIndia
