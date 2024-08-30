Potential Oil Spill Spotted Near Stricken Tanker, Greece Says

A possible oil spill stretching 2.2 nautical miles in length was spotted in a location matching the Sounion tanker, after the vessel caught fire following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea earlier this month.

Bloomberg
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Mint Default Caption

(Bloomberg) -- A possible oil spill stretching 2.2 nautical miles in length was spotted in a location matching the Sounion tanker, after the vessel caught fire following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea earlier this month. 

The “potential spill” was visible in an image obtained from the European Maritime Safety Agency, Greece’s director general for shipping said in an Aug. 29 letter, circulated by the United Nations’ maritime agency on Friday. “The position of the oil spill matches with the location of the ship,” it added.

The Sounion, which was attacked at least twice on Aug. 21, was sailing under the Greek flag. The country’s government has been leading an effort to tow the tanker to safety. 

It was unclear exactly what oil had been spilled, but US officials said Thursday the tanker’s cargo remained intact, though the vessel appeared to be leaking. The attacks led to an engine fire, meaning the ship could have lost some of the fuel its engine was burning instead. 

“Under the said circumstances, the condition of the tanker, which carries 150,000 tons of crude oil, poses a serious environmental hazard for the Red Sea marine environment,” the letter said. “Greece urges all nations and all actors involved to assist in preventing the environmental hazard and resolving the situation.”

The Houthis released a video Thursday showing armed man placing bombs aboard the vessel. The group has been attacking merchant ships in response to Israel’s war with Hamas. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyPotential Oil Spill Spotted Near Stricken Tanker, Greece Says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue