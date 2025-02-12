Powell says Fed doesn’t need to rush on rate cuts
SummaryThe Fed chair is expected to deliver a simple message to lawmakers: Because the economy is doing well, the Fed can take its time to decide when and whether to lower interest rates.
WASHINGTON—Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a simple message to Congress to start two days of testimony on Tuesday: Because the economy is doing well, the Fed can take its time to decide when and whether to lower interest rates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more