Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates
SummaryThe Fed chair says in a rare television appearance that officials “just want to gain a little more confidence” on inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has shifted its focus toward deciding when to begin cutting interest rates, but that solid economic growth means officials didn’t have to rush that decision.
