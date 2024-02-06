Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has shifted its focus toward deciding when to begin cutting interest rates, but that solid economic growth means officials didn’t have to rush that decision.

Given recent economic strength, “we feel like we can approach the question of when to begin to reduce interest rates carefully," Powell said during a rare television interview to be broadcast on CBS on Sunday night.

Powell, speaking on “60 Minutes," said officials were trying to balance the risks of leaving rates too high for too long, which could cause an economic slowdown, and of cutting rates too soon and allowing inflation to settle above the Fed’s 2% goal. The interview was taped Thursday from the Fed’s Washington headquarters.

“There is no easy, simple, obvious path," Powell said. “We think the economy’s in a good place. We think inflation is coming down. We just want to gain a little more confidence that it’s coming down in a sustainable way."

The central bank held its benchmark federal-funds rate steady last week in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level in more than two decades.

A year ago, many economists and some inside the Fed anticipated that the central bank would have to raise rates to levels that would likely lead to an economic downturn. But wage and price increases eased in the second half of last year without causing broad weakness.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January, nearly double the number economists had forecast.

At the same time, price pressures have continued to cool, suggesting the economy might be able to achieve a so-called soft landing that avoids a sharp economic downturn. Inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices fell to 2.9% in December from a year earlier. At a six-month annualized rate, core inflation was 1.9% in December, down from 4% in June.

Powell said during his television appearance that it was too soon to say the economy had achieved a soft landing. “We have work left to do on this," he said in his first appearance on the show since 2021.

Sunday’s interview comes ahead of what is likely to be a fraught political season for the Fed. Last week, former President Donald Trump said that if re-elected in November, he wouldn’t reappoint Powell when his four-year term as chair expires in 2026.

Trump named Powell as Fed chair in 2018, then later mused about firing him for keeping interest rates too high. President Biden named Powell to a second term as chair in 2022.

In an interview that aired Friday on the Fox Business Network, Trump said he thought Powell would lower interest rates to help Biden: “I think he’s political."

Several Democratic lawmakers, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, last week wrote to Powell urging him to cut interest to make housing more affordable.

During his tenure, Powell has met frequently with lawmakers of both parties as part of his efforts to protect the Fed’s reputation as an apolitical institution. He underscored that point during his interview for Sunday’s broadcast, saying that the Fed doesn’t consider politics in its decisions.

“We never do, and we never will," he said. “Integrity is priceless, and at the end, that’s all you have. And we plan on keeping ours."

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com