Powell says Fed must accept higher recession risk to combat inflation
30 Jun 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Federal Reserve is raising interest rates at aggressive pace as price pressures hit 40-year high
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was more concerned about the risk of failing to stamp out high inflation than about the possibility of raising interest rates too high and pushing the economy into a recession.