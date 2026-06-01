In his first appearance since stepping down as Federal Reserve chair, Fed governor Jerome Powell used his remarks at the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award ceremony on Sunday to oppose President Donald Trump’s attempts to take control of the central bank.
Powell says Fed will lose credibility if president removes officials over policy differences
SummaryThe remarks were his first since stepping down as Federal Reserve chair.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More