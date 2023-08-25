Powell Says Fed Will ‘Proceed Carefully’ on Further Rate Rises
Summary
- Fed chair notes economy hasn’t cooled as expected, saying of more strength could warrant additional action
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.—Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell argued for holding interest rates steady for now, but kept the door open to raising them later this year if the economy doesn’t slow enough to keep inflation declining.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more