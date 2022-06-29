Powell says pandemic could alter inflation dynamics
Fed is raising interest rates at aggressive pace to combat inflation
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pandemic had disrupted the economy in ways that might fuel more inflation or volatility in price pressures that could complicate how central banks manage economic growth.
“The economy is being driven by very different forces. What we don’t know is whether we’ll be going back to something that looks like, or a little bit like, what we had before," he said during a moderated discussion Wednesday at the European Central Bank’s annual economic policy conference in Portugal.
Central banks across the globe are in a hurry to raise interest rates amid surging price pressures. Rising fuel costs and supply-chain disruptions from Russia’s war against Ukraine have sent prices up in recent months. In the U.S., such increases are adding to inflation that was already high as demand surged last year from the reopening of the economy and aggressive government stimulus.
Since March, the Fed has raised its benchmark federal-funds rate three times from near zero to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, including a 0.75-percentage-point rise this month, the largest in 28 years. Mr. Powell and many of his colleagues have signaled that another increase of that magnitude is likely to be warranted at the Fed’s next meeting, July 26-27.