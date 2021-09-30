Still, Mr. Powell conceded that the Fed faced a situation it hasn’t encountered “for a very long time" in which there’s tension between the central bank’s two objectives of low, stable inflation together with high employment. “Managing through that process over the next couple of years is … going to be very challenging because we have this hypothesis that inflation is going to be transitory. We think that’s right," he said. “But we are concerned about underlying inflation expectations remaining stable, as they have so far."