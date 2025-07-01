Powell speaks in Europe as Trump piles pressure on Fed
Summary
The Fed chair will speak Tuesday morning at the European Central Bank’s Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.
Jerome Powell will try to project stability without worsening the fight over Federal Reserve independence at a gathering sometimes referred to as the European equivalent of the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic conference.
