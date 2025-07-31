Powell’s gamble: That the economy will reveal its true self in next two months
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jul 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Summary
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is keeping his options wide open for the September meeting, promising little while ruling out nothing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Setting interest rates is sometimes more art than science, especially when the economy keeps defying predictions—a reality the Federal Reserve confronted head-on Wednesday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story