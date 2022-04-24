Power minister calls for global efforts for efficient hydrogen fuel cells

Speaking at a roundtable with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and industry players in the renewable energy space at the headquarters of International Solar Alliance in Gurugram, he said, “We are working on it, some fuel cells have been developed and this again is something the world has to share. We have to get together and share the best technologies. If we look at it only from the commercial point of view, keep the best fuel cells with ourselves, license it and charge huge royalties, then the pace of transition will not be fast enough."