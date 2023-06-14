Power outages grip states amid scorching heat3 min read 14 Jun 2023, 12:09 AM IST
On 9 June, the peak power demand reached a record 223GW, resulting in a peak shortage of 189MW. Last year’s record stood at 216GW
NEW DELHI : Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Odisha, have been grappling with severe power outages because of soaring temperatures and the resulting surge in power consumption. Parts of the national capital have also seen frequent power cuts, although officials attribute it to local faults.
