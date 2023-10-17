Power plants told to supply fly ash to stuck road projects

In a relief for highways projects stuck due to the unavailability of fly ash for construction, the government has mandated all thermal power plants within 300km of these projects to provide this key input material—free of cost and with immediate effect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thousands of kilometres of highway projects across the country are delayed after an environment ministry mandate to use fly ash in highway projects located close to coal-based power plants failed to take off.

According to a ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) circular, the ministry of power has now issued directions that wherever fly ash is available, the first right on it would be of road and highway projects. And power plants that fail to comply with this direction will face action from the ministry of power that will issue penalty guidelines soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fly ash is a residue from burning coal to heat boilers of thermal power plants. Since the fine particulate matter is a major element for air pollution, the environment ministry in 2016 notified guidelines for its proper disposal by power plants and allowing its use in nearby road projects.

As per an agreement reached between MoRTH and the ministry of power, the first supplies of fly ash would be provided to road and highway projects for which bids were received between January 2016 and December 2021, so that these do not face any further delays. MoRTH will provide a list of highway projects bid out during the period to the ministry of power.

In order to insulate highway developers further, it has been decided that wherever power plants are unable to supply fly ash for construction, they will issue a non-availability certificate to MoRTH so that alternative arrangements can be made by the road ministry and the contractors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But in all cases, the supply of fly ash would be made free of cost. The power plants would also bear the entire cost of transportation for the shortest route available to the project site.

In case alternative arrangements are required to be made by the contractors to source fly ash or any other material, the cost for the same would not be borne by the government or its agencies but the contractors. They will also be required to carry out due diligence at the bid stage itself to evaluate the availability of fly ash.

It has also been decided that non-availability of fly ash or inadequate or slow supply of the input would be treated as a non-political event under the force majeure clause of the agreement, and both the authority and the contractor will not have any claim on each other on this account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!