Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
Predictable pause, and a CRR surprise
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday kept the policy rate and stance unchanged for the third time in a row, citing the need to watch the evolving inflation trajectory amid adverse weather conditions.

All MPC members voted for a pause in the repo rate at 6.5%. Five out of six members also voted for a continuation of the “withdrawal of accommodation" stance.

However, in an unexpected move, RBI announced a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between 19 May and 28 July. This is primarily to address the liquidity overhang due to the withdrawal of 2,000 notes. This measure is similar to the 100% incremental CRR introduced between 26 November 2016 and 10 December 2016, following the demonetization of high-value notes.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said this may suck out nearly 1 trillion of liquidity from the system. The total liquidity in the system stood close to 3.5 trillion as of 8 August.

“This was considered necessary in the background of liquidity overhang. We considered it desirable in the interest of price and financial stability. It will have an impact on the inflation situation also. It is a temporary measure and will be reviewed on 8 September or earlier," Das said.

MPC also revised its FY24 inflation forecast to 5.4% from 5.1%, raised the September quarter forecast by 100 basis points to 6.2%, and set a 5.2% forecast for the June quarter of next fiscal year, assuming a normal monsoon.

While the central bank acknowledged that vegetable price increases tend to be transitory and the recent rise could reverse sharply in the coming months, it highlighted other inflation risks from cereals, pulses and global commodity price increases. Das also spoke about the option of not changing the inflation forecast frequently.

“The recent spike in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to be short-lived. In such situations, we need to remain watchful and not resort to knee-jerk reactions. If these spikes in food inflation show signs of getting generalized, then we have to act. We have to go beyond Arjuna’s eye to deploy policy instruments," said Das, adding that MPC needs to be firmly focused on aligning inflation to the target of 4%.

Economists noted that RBI’s commentary was hawkish but do not expect a change in rate action till the next fiscal year.

“On rates, we expect RBI to remain on hold through FY24, and a rate cut is not likely before Q1 FY25. The timing of the rate cut would depend both on domestic fundamentals but also the turn in the global interest rate cycle. Therefore, it is unlikely for RBI to precede the US Fed in beginning its rate cut cycle," HDFC Bank said in a report.

Goldman Sachs said “there are upside risks to food inflation due to uncertainties around the spatial distribution of monsoon, and other adverse weather conditions due to the El Niño effect.

“We see some risk of renewed tightening in Q4 CY23 if food price pressures become more broad-based and/or spill over into core services inflation. We also push out our rate easing forecast for 2024, and now forecast two repo rate cuts in CY24, 25bp each in Q2 and Q3 CY24," Goldman Sachs said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:24 PM IST
