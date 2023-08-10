Predictable pause, and a CRR surprise

“The recent spike in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to be short-lived. In such situations, we need to remain watchful and not resort to knee-jerk reactions. If these spikes in food inflation show signs of getting generalized, then we have to act. We have to go beyond Arjuna’s eye to deploy policy instruments," said Das, adding that MPC needs to be firmly focused on aligning inflation to the target of 4%.