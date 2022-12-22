Premature pause in interest rate hikes costly error: RBI policymakers in minutes

Premature pause in interest rate hikes costly error: RBI policymakers in minutes3 min read . 01:13 AM IST
- RBI has slightly raised inflation projections for the December and March quarters and retained the full-year forecast at 6.7%
Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policymakers are wary of halting monetary policy tightening too soon, fearing it may be a costly error in the current economic climate despite their confidence that inflation has peaked.
Although slightly benign, the trajectory of price rises remains above target, according to the minutes of the latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting published on Wednesday.
Governor Shaktikanta Das said that while the worst is behind us, inflation remains above the upper tolerance level and is expected to decline in the first half of the next fiscal, albeit above RBI’s target. “I am, therefore, of the view that a premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error at this juncture," Das said.
Given the uncertain outlook, he said a pause right now may result in a situation where RBI may find itself striving to catch up through stronger policy actions in subsequent meetings.
“Our successive rate actions since May 2022 are working through the system," Das said.
Given the elevated inflation levels, especially the stickiness in core inflation, Das said further “calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to contain build-up in underlying inflationary pressures, keep inflation expectations anchored, and bring inflation closer to the target rate of 4% over the medium term".
In fact, RBI has slightly raised inflation projections for the December and March quarters and retained the full-year forecast at 6.7%. It has projected inflation in the December quarter at 6.6% and 5.9% in the following three months. Consumer Price Index inflation for the June quarter is expected at 5% and at 5.4% in the September quarter, assuming a normal monsoon.
Deputy governor Michael Patra pointed out that inflation remains unconscionably elevated, persistent and generalized, despite a grudging let-up in October, due to favourable base effects. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy, he said, remains unyielding and diffused and warrants resolute monetary policy resolve to quell it.
Patra said the risk of inflation eroding purchasing power and weakening consumer spending, especially on discretionary items, is becoming significant. In fact, inflation expectations, he said, may also be stalling private investment in capacity creation.
“Accordingly, further withdrawal of accommodation is warranted to re-balance aggregate demand against supply conditions and return inflation first into the tolerance band and then to alignment with the target. This is essential for sustaining the positive turn in the momentum of growth," said Patra.
Meanwhile, Jayanth Varma, who voted against the rate hike, said that since the September meeting, the balance of risks had shifted decisively away from inflation to growth, both globally and domestically. Varma said there are now clear signs that the global supply side shocks emerging from the pandemic and the Ukraine war are finally receding.
“I believe that 6.25% itself very likely overshoots the repo rate needed to achieve price stability and poses an unwarranted risk to economic growth," he said.
MPC members Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Patra and the governor, voted to increase the policy repo rate by 35 bps, while Varma voted against the hike.