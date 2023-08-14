President approves 76 gallantry awards for Armed Forces and CAPF Personnel on eve of Independence Day 20231 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
These include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras (including five posthumous), two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2023.
