President approves 76 gallantry awards for Armed Forces and CAPF Personnel on eve of Independence Day 2023

President approves 76 gallantry awards for Armed Forces and CAPF Personnel on eve of Independence Day 2023

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST Saurav Anand

  • These include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras (including five posthumous), two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)

The President has also approved 30 mention-in-despatches to the army, including to Army dog Madhu (posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2023.

These include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras (including five posthumous), two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), the ministry of defence said.

The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation.

President Murmu also approved one President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and five Tatrakshak Medals (TM) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished/meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
