Pressure mounts on Japan as Yen weakens amid US interest rate hike expectations; Will Bank of Japan intervene?
Japan under pressure to address the persistent weakening of the yen, driven by investor expectations of prolonged higher US interest rates.
Japanese authorities are facing renewed pressure to combat a sustained depreciation in the yen, as investors eye prospects of higher-for-longer US interest rates while the Bank of Japan remains wedded to its super low interest rate policy.
