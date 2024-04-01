Price Cut: 19 kg commercial cylinder decreased by ₹30.50, 5kg FTL cylinder reduced by ₹7.50
The price has been reduced by ₹30.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder. From April 1, the price in Delhi has been fixed at 1764.50, said sources. The price of the 5kg FTL cylinder has been decreased by ₹7.50.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have decreased the prices of both the 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, ANI reported citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message