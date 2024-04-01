The price has been reduced by ₹ 30.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder. From April 1, the price in Delhi has been fixed at 1764.50, said sources. The price of the 5kg FTL cylinder has been decreased by ₹ 7.50.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have decreased the prices of both the 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, ANI reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources said the price cut is ₹30.50 for 19-kg commercial cylinders. As of April 1, the price in Delhi stands at ₹1,764.50.

Additionally, the price of 5 kg FTL cylinders has been reduced by ₹7.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This price cut comes after two consecutive price hikes in February and March this year. Before this, prices were slashed on the eve of New Year 2024 by ₹39.50 per 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder.

Recent Trends This adjustment comes after OMCs announced a hike in commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder prices on March 1. State-run OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹25 with effect from today March 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the second time in a row that OMCs increased the cost of commercial gas cylinders. Such revisions occur amidst ongoing fluctuations in fuel costs and market dynamics.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

Factors at Play While the specific reasons behind the recent price decrease were not stated, factors such as changes in international oil prices, shifts in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics are likely contributors to these adjustments.

Notably, the price cut comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

These consecutive revisions underscore the volatile nature of the energy market and its implications for households and businesses relying on commercial LPG cylinders, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

