New Delhi: While economic growth continues to be driven by domestic consumption and investment demand, greater vigilance by government and the RBI is warranted on inflationary pressures which may remain elevated in coming months due to global uncertainty and domestic disruptions, finance ministry said in its latest monthly economic review.

The warning about price pressures comes in the context of consumer price index (CPI) based inflation hitting 7.4% in July, way above the RBI's tolerance range, posing a headache to policy makers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government, which will seek a return to power at next year's national polls, has already imposed export restrictions on rice and wheat and resorted to administrative steps and import of onion to cool local prices.

Though monsoon rain in August has been deficient, the pre-emptive steps taken to check food inflation and the arrival of fresh stock, will help to address price pressure in the market, the review said.

Earlier this month, the RBI chose to retain the repo rate at 6.5% while remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target of 4%. The central bank's estimate is that the economy will grow at 6.5% this fiscal. Separately, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a research report on Tuesday that growth could be a notch up at 6.7%.

SBI pointed out there has been a surge in capital expenditure in the June quarter, with Central government spending more than a quarter of the budgeted target, while states spending at 12.7% of their budgeted level. "States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh where are elections are due, have registered capital expenditure growth up to 41%," SBI said. Centre's capital spending target for FY24 is ₹10 trillion.

Centre has been stepping up its capital spending in the hope of crowding in private investments.

"The healthy balance sheet of the private sector, with increased capex by the government, is anticipated to increase the opportunities for the private sector to participate in myriad infrastructure initiatives such as highways, construction of new roads, housing, and drinking water projects, among others," the review said.

Finance ministry's review also cautioned that while service exports may continue to do well, it is important to keep a watch over the impact new technologies such as artificial intelligence can have on demand for India's service exports and on job creation.

Elevated asset prices in financial markets, geopolitical and geoeconomic concerns which have not abated and may endure for "quite some time," are also of concern to the finance ministry.

"Maintenance of macroeconomic stability is paramount to keep interest rates from rising too much, to underscore the relative attractiveness of India as a zone of performance and promise for domestic and international investors and to maintain steady economic growth," the economic review pointed out. Policies that aid in macroeconomic stability make up a macroeconomic stimulus, the review said.

