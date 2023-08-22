Price pressures warrant greater vigil: Finance ministry2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Though monsoon rain in August has been deficient, the pre-emptive steps taken to check food inflation and the arrival of fresh stock, will help to address price pressure in the market
New Delhi: While economic growth continues to be driven by domestic consumption and investment demand, greater vigilance by government and the RBI is warranted on inflationary pressures which may remain elevated in coming months due to global uncertainty and domestic disruptions, finance ministry said in its latest monthly economic review.