Price rise is a pet peeve for voters. Can it shape poll results, too?
SummaryNearly one in four Indians said in a pre-poll survey that price rise would be the most important issue while voting this time. The government has claimed success against inflation, but it sure is nervous, as recent price cuts suggest.
Two election cycles ago, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was vying to regain power, high inflation was a major political issue that threatened to unseat the Congress-led government. The subsequent power shift initially brought some relief, as inflation rates dropped below 10%, and even dipped under 5% for a period—until it ran into a phase of severe volatility due to successive food price shocks in the last three years. While the factors may differ from a decade ago, inflation has resurfaced as a critical issue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term.