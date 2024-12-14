Prices won’t stop falling in China, and Beijing is grasping for solutions
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Dec 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Summary
- As prices spiral downward, companies are pumping out more goods to avoid losses, creating a vicious cycle that is eroding confidence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The country that invented paper is making way too much of it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less