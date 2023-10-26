Pricey kharif pulses deter procurements this season

NEW DELHI :The Union agriculture ministry which kicks off kharif crop procurement in October every year at the request of states has not been able to purchase any moong (green gram) or urad (black gram) yet in the ongoing season due to their high prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This may lead to no procurement of these pulses under the price support scheme (PSS) this season, a senior government official said, with implications for the food security of the poorest sections. Urad prices in key mandis of Maharashtra, one of the top pulse growers, are quoted at ₹9,300-10,000 per quintal and moong is being sold for ₹8,000-8,500 for the mill-quality variety and ₹10,500 for snack-quality, according to people in the trade.

The government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for moong and urad at ₹8,558 and ₹6,950 a quintal for the 2023-24 kharif marketing season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are the major kharif producers of pulses. Of them, the first three states were the worst hit by erratic monsoon this season, causing a significant shrinkage in the area under crops, especially pulses.

In the past year, retail prices of moong dal have risen 10.4% and urad dal 8.6%, as per the consumer affairs ministry’s price monitoring division.

“Higher prices so far in the current season as compared to their MSPs have not let the agriculture ministry start procuring pulses yet. Procurement of kharif moong and urad seems difficult this season unless prices fall significantly," the official cited above said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the case of tur (arhar or pigeon pea), though the price increase has been the highest among all pulses in the last year, no comment can be made on its procurement unless fresh crops hit the market in December," the official added. If procurement does not take place, it may put pressure on the buffer stock of pulses held by the Centre at a time when the existing stock is already below the buffer norm, except for some pulses like moong and chana (gram).

Last year, too, kharif pulse procurement was notably low, though the agriculture ministry managed to procure some quantity of one or two pulses under the price support scheme. The procurement window typically remains open for 90 days

Although the total pulses stock meets the buffer norm, the kharif pulses stock is not sufficient, especially for urad and tur. The government has 39,000 tonnes of urad and 88,000 tonnes of tur in its central pool, including PSS and PSF (price stabilisation fund) as compared to the buffer norm of 400,000 tonnes and 1 million tonnes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As far as moong stock is concerned, it is 525,000 tonnes against a 100,000 tonnes-norm. The government has a total of 3 million tonnes of pulses in its stock. The government usually maintains a buffer stock of grains, pulses and oilseeds to ensure availability, even if there is a production shortfall.

To enhance production of pulses, the government in June removed the procurement ceilings of 40% for tur, urad and masur under PSS operations for the 2023-24 (July-June) crop year. The decision was taken to get farmers to increase the sowing area of these three pulses in the 2023-24 kharif and rabi sowing seasons and boost production.

A spokesperson for the agriculture ministry said, “The matter pertains to the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries sent to the consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry remained unanswered.

The price support scheme aims to ensure remunerative prices to growers to encourage higher investment and production and to safeguard the interests of consumers by making available supplies at reasonable prices with low costs of intermediation.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!