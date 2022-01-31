NEW DELHI : Private consumption as a share of nominal GDP slipped further in 2021-22 down from 60.5% in 2019-20 to 57.5% pointing to a sustained slowdown in household consumption in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Private consumption -- or money spent by consumers on buying a range of goods and services -- constitutes the biggest chunk of India’s annual gross domestic product (GDP).

The data released on Monday in the Economic Survey suggests that the share of private consumption in India’s economy has been declining since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Latest advance estimates suggest full recovery of all components on the demand side in 2021-22 except for private consumption. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, recovery is most significant in exports followed by government consumption and gross fixed capital formation," it said.

Total consumption (when seen as part of real GDP or GDP adjusted for inflation) is estimated to have grown by 7% in 2021-22, according to the survey.

While the survey attributed this to a jump in demand for consumer durables, other categories such as registrations of vehicle, it said, dipped. Meanwhile, domestic sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds in India have continued to slump, as reported by Mint earlier.

“Government consumption is estimated to grow by a strong 7.6% surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Private consumption is also estimated to have improved significantly to recover 97% of corresponding pre-pandemic output level. This is supported by a sharp rebound in high frequency indicators (HFIs) like IIP consumer durables. However, the recent dip in vehicle registrations reflects persistent supply-side constraints owing to the shortage of semi-conductor chips rather than lack of consumption demand," the survey said.

The slump in household demand is not surprising. The pandemic has shifted consumer demand in favour of essential goods; more discretionary purchases, at least among the middle-income households, have taken a backseat. With several sectors such as tourism, retail and hospitality still reeling under the impact of the pandemic—incomes have shrunk for several households in India.

However, the government remains bullish. Private consumption is poised to see stronger recovery with rapid coverage in vaccination and faster normalisation of economic activity, it said in the survey.

Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India, said private consumption may have declined as consumers switched to savings mode. This is driven by the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, future disruptions and health concerns. Consumers are postponing spends on non-essentials and have less disposable income for sectors like travel, services and hospitality.

“With overall growth across other areas like exports and imports reaching pre-covid levels and overall improvement in the consumer sentiment, the sense is that private consumption should reach pre-covid levels in the next quarter provided there are no further covid waves," he said.

Others pointed to the pandemic’s deep impact on India’s lower-income and rural households. “In my view consumption among lower income and rural households has still to recover from the covid-19 impact. A lot of urban labour has gone back to lower wage agriculture as well. These must be encouraged to come back to the cities," said V.S. Kannan Sitaram, venture partner, Fireside Ventures and a specialist in fast-moving consumer goods sector.

In a recent interview with Mint, Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances pointed to a significant dip in demand for mass-priced household electronics that he said pointed to a weakening demand among India’s middle-income households.

Nandi attributed this to households budgeting for medical exigencies as well as remarkably high inflation. “The power to spend on non-essentials has gone down drastically in the semi-urban and rural markets. Meanwhile, consumption of premium, high-end electronics is still happening," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.